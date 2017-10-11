Bulltiger Productions

Bulltiger Productions is a dynamic, original and agile multimedia production house in Austin. We are merging time-honored storytelling traditions with cutting-edge technologies to develop fun, immersive worlds to delight audiences everywhere.

Available Positions:

Hero Engine Programmer/Scripter

Senior Environment Artist

Level Designer/Scripter

Senior Character Artist

Austin

http://www.bulltigerproductions.com/#!careers/cqy2

Opportunity posted October 11, 2017