Bulltiger Productions

Bulltiger Productions is a dynamic, original and agile multimedia production house in Austin. We are merging time-honored storytelling traditions with cutting-edge technologies to develop fun, immersive worlds to delight audiences everywhere.


Available Positions:

  • Hero Engine Programmer/Scripter
  • Senior Environment Artist
  • Level Designer/Scripter
  • Senior Character Artist

Job Location: Austin

http://www.bulltigerproductions.com/#!careers/cqy2

Opportunity posted October 11, 2017