Bulltiger Productions
Bulltiger Productions is a dynamic, original and agile multimedia production house in Austin. We are merging time-honored storytelling traditions with cutting-edge technologies to develop fun, immersive worlds to delight audiences everywhere.
Available Positions:
- Hero Engine Programmer/Scripter
- Senior Environment Artist
- Level Designer/Scripter
- Senior Character Artist
Job Location: Austin
http://www.bulltigerproductions.com/#!careers/cqy2
Opportunity posted October 11, 2017