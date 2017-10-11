Texas Film Commission
BattleCry Studios

Located in Austin, Texas, BattleCry Studios brings together a group of seasoned developers with one goal: to create fun, AAA online global experiences for the connected world. Drawing on decades of experience from places like BioWare, Valve, 343 Studios, Treyarch and more. We're looking for talented, self-motivated teammates with the skills and passion to create innovation. Join our team in building premier, engaging gameplay experiences for a connected world.


Available Positions:

  • Associate Producer
  • Backend Services Engineer - C++/Golang
  • Developer Support Engineer
  • Gameplay Engineer
  • Infrastructure Engineer
  • Online Game Engineer
  • Platform Infrastructure Engineer
  • QA Engineer
  • Senior Console Engineer
  • Senior Producer
  • Server Engineer
  • Software Engineer
  • Senior Backend Services Engineer - Golang
  • UI Engineer

    • Job Location: Austin

    http://jobs.zenimax.com/locations/view/47

    Opportunity posted October 11, 2017