Archimage is a design studio dedicated to the practice of computer-based visual arts. Winner of 40 local, national, and international awards, it merges the latest computer technology with design, animation, multimedia, games, and the web. Archimage has been serving its clients' needs since 1983, which means that our company is older than some of our employees. The company's tag line, Designing what's next™, is something that our team has been doing for almost twenty-five years. We're currently looking to grow our Games for Health business and hope you have the talent to join our team. Since 2001, we've been working with the medical research community to use creative technologies, such as computer games and websites, to make children and adults healthier. Our clients and partners include USDA/ARS Children's Nutrition Research Center at Baylor College of Medicine, University of Texas Health Science Center, The Abramson Center for the Future of Health, and the National Institutes for Health.



Job Location: Houston



http://www.archimage.com/careers.cfm

Opportunity posted August 08, 2008