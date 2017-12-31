Upper Room Film Festival

Sunnyvale, Texas

Early Deadline: Dec 31, 2017

Regular Deadline: Feb 12, 2018

Late Deadline: Jul 01, 2018

Online Extended Deadline: Aug 01, 2018



Upper Room Film Festival is excited to bring the first Family Friendly/Faith Based Film Festival to Dallas, Texas. The Upper Room Film Festival is excited to be a venue that will be an outlet for Christian filmmakers that want to make a difference, by presenting the gospel through engaging films. The festival organizers want to see Christian films that are raw and engaging that today's generation will get excited about.

The festival schedule will have filmmakers seminars, panels to discuss faith and films, as well as special guest panels that will discuss the industry and trends.

Upper Room Film Festival wants to build a community of filmmakers that will make a difference on the silver screen.

For more information, visit https://filmfreeway.com/upperroomfestival.

Call for entry posted March 06, 2018