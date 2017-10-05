Thin Line Film Fest

Denton, Texas

Early Deadline: Oct 31, 2017

Regular Deadline: Nov 30, 2017

Late Deadline: Dec 31, 2017

Online Extended Deadline: Jan 31, 2018



Thin Line Fest is a blend of documentary film, multi-genre music, and photography: Texas' International Documentary Film Festival since 2007; one of Dallas / Fort Worth's largest music festivals since 2014; and the highly anticipated photography festival now in it's 4th year. The 11th Annual Thin Line Fest is April 18-22, 2018.

Thin Line will award over $20,000 in cash and prizes to the best feature and short documentaries of the year including Best Feature and Short, Best Student, and new in 2018, the True Texas Travel Award presented by Texas Highways Magazine.

For more information, visit https://filmfreeway.com/festival/ThinLine.

Call for entry posted October 05, 2017