Texas Filmmaker’s Showcase

Houston, Texas

Regular Deadline: Mar 30, 2018



The Houston Film Commission's Texas Filmmaker's Showcase is a special screening event consisting of the best of Texas-made short films presented to industry professionals in the Hollywood film community. (*For Current Texas Residents ONLY, must have a valid Texas Driver License or state I.D. to participate)

The filmmakers whose projects are selected to participate will be flown from Texas to Los Angeles and provided with one evenings accommodation and transportation to and from the screening.

The screening is accompanied by a reception where filmmakers and industry professionals can visit with each other to discuss filmmaking , financing, distribution and other aspects of the movie business.

For more information, visit https://filmfreeway.com/TexasFilmmakersShowcase.

Call for entry posted January 30, 2018