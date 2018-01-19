South Texas Underground Film Festival (STUFF)

Corpus Christi, Texas

Early Deadline: Mar 23, 2018

Regular Deadline: Jun 29, 2018

Late Deadline: Aug 12, 2018

Online Extended Deadline: Aug 26, 2018



The South Texas Underground Film Festival is an annual event that celebrates a diverse range of works by independent filmmakers from around the world. STUFF is a non-competitive film festival. The true vision of this festival is to recognize films for their excellence and give filmmakers a platform to share their works with a larger audience.

For more information, visit https://filmfreeway.com/STUFtx.

Call for entry posted January 19, 2018