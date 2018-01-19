South Texas International Film Festival (STXIFF)

Edinburg, Texas

Early Deadline: Feb 02, 2018

Regular Deadline: Apr 30, 2018

Late Deadline: May 25, 2018



The City of Edinburg Library & Cultural Arts, in an effort to promote the visual arts and the growing Film industry in the Rio Grande Valley, has developed an annual selective film festival, the South Texas International Film Festival.

The STXIFF is an annual event that strives to showcase the work of visionary filmmakers from all over the world. Based in Edinburg, Texas, STXIFF showcases local, regional, and international films that have a unique voice and style. We strive to bring together local filmmakers and artists to help connect the South Texas Film industry with the world.

This year, the Festival will run from September 5th through September 8th of 2018 for its fourth edition.

For more information, visit https://filmfreeway.com/SouthTexasInternationalFilmFestival.

Call for entry posted January 19, 2018