Project Mars: International Art and Film Contest

Regular Deadline: Aug 31, 2018



In collaboration with NASA, SciArt Exchange presents Project Mars Competition: your chance to tell the story of human exploration of deep space. Bring your interpretation of NASA's work to send humans to Mars to life through breathtaking cinematography, amazin animations and state-of-the-art special effects. You have up to 5 minutes to tell an inspiring story about a 9-month trek to the Red Planet, so captivating creativity is a must!

Videos can be submitted as private Vimeo or YouTube links. Winning entries will need to be provided at the following settings:

Duration: 2 to 5 minutes

Resolution: 1920x1080

Frame rates: 29.97, 24, or 25

Bitrate: 20Mbs

Codec: H.264

Sound Codec: AAC-LC

Audio sample rate: 48 KHz

Audio bitrate: 320 kbps

For more information, visit http://projectmarscompetition.com/.

Call for entry posted January 19, 2018