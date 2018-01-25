Other Worlds Austin

Austin, Texas

Early Deadline: Mar 31, 2018

Regular Deadline: Jun 15, 2018

Late Deadline: Aug 31, 2018

Online Extended Deadline: Sep 15, 2018



Other Worlds Austin is one of the premier SciFi film festivals in the USA, with four years running of sold out screenings, over a dozen World and North American Premieres, and filmmakers from all over the world in attendance. In 2016 we added Horror to the mix with Under Worlds Austin to great acclaim. Screening at Flix Brewhouse, America's only cinema with its own microbrewery, our films play on DCP with 5.1 sound on giant 42+ foot screens, arguably the best in the Austin area.

Indie at its heart, OWA is firmly committed to championing filmmakers and writers and bringing the best films to the Geek Capital of the World. With a diverse and approachable team of programmers, we are building a network of SciFi fans and filmmakers, leading a loyal community, and launching SciFi films into the wider world.

For more information, visit https://filmfreeway.com/OtherWorldsAustin.

Call for entry posted January 25, 2018