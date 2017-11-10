Oak Cliff Film Festival

Dallas, Texas

Early Deadline: Feb 07, 2018

Regular Deadline: Mar 07, 2018

Late Deadline: Mar 28, 2018

Online Extended Deadline: Apr 13, 2018



In its 7th year, the Oak Cliff Film Festival has established itself as a significant city-wide event, featuring the best of Oak Cliff’s theater and art venues, restaurants, bars, and small businesses. OCFF was founded in 2011 as a regional film festival in the Oak Cliff area of Dallas, Texas. The festival has received national acclaim from prominent sources including The New York Times, Filmmaker Magazine, and Moviemaker Magazine. The Oak Cliff Film Festival showcases brave and independent filmmaking of all stripes in an atmosphere that encourages and fosters filmmaking in Dallas and beyond.

For more information, visit https://filmfreeway.com/filmoakcliff.

Call for entry posted November 10, 2017