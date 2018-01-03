Mockingbird Mobile Cinema

San Antonio, Texas

Early Deadline: Jan 21, 2018

Late Deadline: Jun 21, 2018



Mockingbird Media & Arts, LLC, as part of the San Antonio Tricentennial Celebration and in collaboration with the San Antonio Film Commission, will present Mockingbird Media Mobile Cinema: 6 screenings of film, video, and new media works created by local artists at various venues in San Antonio. Curators collaborate with area organizations to present poignant programs based on pertinent themes.

No age, experience, or time restrictions apply.

No time min or max.

Non- traditional genre works will be given preference.

Artists must be from South Texas to participate and must make an effort to attend the screening.

Each artist selected will receive a screening fee/ stipend in the range of $80-$150.

Submissions are free and on a rolling basis. Works submitted by January 21 will be considered for all 6 screenings.

For more information, visit https://filmfreeway.com/MockingbirdMobileCinemapartofSATricentennialCelebration.

Call for entry posted January 03, 2018