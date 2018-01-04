Lone Star Film Festival (LSFF)

Fort Worth, Texas

Early Deadline: May 02, 2018

Regular Deadline: Jun 27, 2018

Late Deadline: Aug 01, 2018

Online Extended Deadline: Aug 14, 2018



The Lone Star Film Festival is held each year in downtown Fort Worth’s Sundance Square, which serves as the cultural and social center of downtown. Fort Worth is the 16th largest city in the nation, and the Fort Worth/Dallas metroplex consistently ranks among the top five media markets in the U.S.

The festival offers multiples Awards & Prizes, including the Best Texas Film Award.

For more information, visit https://filmfreeway.com/LoneStarFilmFestival.

Call for entry posted January 04, 2018