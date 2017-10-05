Literally Short Film Festival

Houston, Texas

Early Deadline: Jan 05, 2018

Regular Deadline: Feb 02, 2018

Late Deadline: Mar 02, 2018

Online Extended Deadline: Mar 30, 2018



Literally Short is an event initiated by our drive to bridge all cultures onto one collaborative stage that stimulates international artistic expression. Our mission is to promote innovative approaches to social change through the arts and cultural influences. Our passion for film lies in its exquisite capacity to merge a multitude of arts into one vision; thus, Literally Short Film Festival seeks to dissolve all geographical boundaries into one platform that equally voices all cultures.

Eligibility :

All genres are accepted. Foreign language films must be subtitled in English.

Films must have been completed after January 1, 2017.

Maximum film duration: 25:00 minutes (including credits).

Filmmakers must be at least 18 years old to enter.

Films may not be publicly available online prior to submission, and winning films may not be made publicly available online until after the awards ceremony.

Films entering the Local & Fresh: Texas Short Films program must be Houston premieres.

For more information, visit http://literallyshort.com/submissions/.

Call for entry posted October 05, 2017