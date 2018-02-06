Grapevine Film Festival (GFVV)

Grapevine, Texas

Early Deadline: Feb 06, 2018

Regular Deadline: May 06, 2018

Late Deadline: Jul 06, 2018

Online Extended Deadline: Jul 31, 2018



The Grapevine Film Festival takes place in the heart of the cotton belt railroad district on downtown's Main Street, which is lined with world class restaurants, galleries and shops. Grapevine is home to dozens of artiasans' workshops, wineries and art studios. A film festival unlike any other, GVFF is dedicated to bringing filmmakers and their films to this beautiful city as a celebration of artistic spirit.

For more information, visit https://filmfreeway.com/GrapevineFIlmFestival.

Call for entry posted February 08, 2018