Galveston Island Film Festival & Conference

Galveston, Texas

Early Deadline: Jan 15, 2018

Regular Deadline: Jun 01, 2018

Late Deadline: Jul 16, 2018

Online Extended Deadline: Aug 13, 2018



Submit your film for a chance to be a part of the 2018 inaugural year lineup and win cash prizes and awards.

The Film Festival is a 3-day event (October 5th – 7th, 2018) including panel discussions, "

Feature & Short Film Screenings, and networking opportunities with creative minds "

from all walks of life.

The panel discussion will focus on topics regarding the integration of diversity within the entertainment industry, as well as how the entertainment business landscape has changed to provide more opportunity to all.

GIFF-CON will allow the public to explore fresh, innovative, and creative content from filmmakers from all over the world. The conference will allow filmmakers to create new professional connections with like minded entertainment professionals. Everyone will experience the diverse culture "on Beautiful Galveston Island, " the embodiment of the American vision of unity.

Call for entry posted October 02, 2017