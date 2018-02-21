Fort Worth Focus! Film Festival

Fort Worth, Texas

Regular Deadline: Apr 30, 2018



Fort Worth Foto Fest by Fort Worth Camera is an annual festival of photography that began in 2015. This year, the fest is introducing Fort Worth Focus! Film Festival, featuring local and regional filmmakers.

Submit your film for the once in a lifetime opportunity to be screened on the IMAX Dome at the Omni Theater in Fort Worth!

We will be accepting entries for:

Short films under 20mins

Music videos

Drone/UAV films

Feature length films

Short Film Catagories: Students High School & Younger....Students College and above

All submissions will be adjudicated by a skilled and experienced panel and selected works will be screened at the IMAX Theater. Selected films will be screened at the IMAX Dome May 17th, 2018.

For more information, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/fort-worth-focus-film-festival-submissions-now-being-accepted-registration-39977819735.

Call for entry posted February 21, 2018