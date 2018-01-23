Fantastic Fest

Austin, Texas

Early Deadline: Feb 22, 2018

Regular Deadline: Apr 26, 2018

Late Deadline: May 31, 2018

Online Extended Deadline: Jun 21, 2018



Fantastic Fest is the largest genre film festival in the U.S. specializing in horror, fantasy, sci-fi, action and just plain fantastic movies from all around the world. The festival is dedicated to championing challenging and thought-provoking cinema, celebrating new voices and new stories from around the world and supporting new filmmakers.

Fantastic Fest works with various other festivals, archives, cinematheques and individuals to spotlight lesser-known film regions, luminaries and more in an ongoing effort to expand the general knowledge and appreciation of cinema. Fantastic Fest is committed to supporting film in its most provocative, ground-breaking and lesser known forms and giving the audience a chance to find new favorites and future genre classics.

For more information, visit http://fantasticfest.com/submit.

Call for entry posted January 23, 2018