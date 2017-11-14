Downtown Tyler Film Festival

Tyler, Texas

Early Deadline: Mar 31, 2018

Regular Deadline: Apr 30, 2018

Online Extended Deadline: May 31, 2018



Downtown Tyler Film Festival is a celebration of storytelling through film in East Texas. We accept and show short films from all around the world, but have a special fondness for local independent works.

EAST TEXAS QUALIFICATIONS

To be considered an East Texas film, a film must have been primarily produced in the region east of the Trinity River, west of Louisiana, south of Oklahoma, and north of the Gulf of Mexico. While some minimal out-of-area production is okay (e.g. script consultation, sound mastering), the spirit of this category is to celebrate the creativity of filmmakers working in East Texas. Ask if you're unsure.

For more information, visit https://filmfreeway.com/tylerfilmfest.

