Capital City Black Film Festival

Austin, Texas

Early Deadline: Mar 31, 2018

Regular Deadline: Jun 15, 2018

Late Deadline: Jul 05, 2018

Online Extended Deadline: Jul 19, 2018



CCBFF, now in its 6th year, is back on track to be one of the fastest growing film festivals in the region – and we have you to thank for that! This August, CCBFF expects to present a slate of 80 films on five screens. Join us in this phenomenal season of growth – attendance and filmmaker submissions are growing at a rate of more than 200% each year!

If you submitted your film in previous years, welcome back! If this is your first time submitting to the Capital City Film Festival, welcome to the family!

For more information, visit https://filmfreeway.com/CapitalCityBlackFilmFestival.

Call for entry posted January 25, 2018