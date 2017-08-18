Austin Revolution Film Festival

Austin, Texas

Early Deadline: Oct 16, 2017

Regular Deadline: May 31, 2018

Late Deadline: Jun 30, 2018



Bringing true indie films to Austin! ARFF was founded by filmmakers who saw many festivals only programming films with big stars. In response, they built a true celebration of independent voices in the world capital of indie film, with a brand based on selecting great stories, screening films in the coolest venues, creating excellent networking opportunities and keeping filmmakers – the true stars of the show – front and center throughout the fest.



Awards are given in several categories across several genres, including features, shorts, web series, music videos as well as both feature and short screenplays. Continuing the indie Austin spirit, ARFF’s award trophies are authentic, rodeo style, Texas belt buckles!

For more information, visit https://filmfreeway.com/festival/austinrevolutionfilmfest.

Call for entry posted August 18, 2017