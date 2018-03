Austin Film Festival 2018: Scripted or Digital Series Competition

Austin, Texas

Early Deadline: Mar 30, 2018

Regular Deadline: Apr 20, 2018

Late Deadline: May 15, 2018



The Digital Series competition will accept both filmed and written submissions in an effort to find talented voices who can adapt their vision to emerging digital platforms. It is not required to submit both but it will require separate entry fees.

Submit a Digital Series, Screenplay

Submit a Digital Series, Produced

For more information, visit https://austinfilmfestival.com/submit/.

Call for entry posted December 06, 2017