Austin Film Festival 2018: Screenplay or Teleplay Competition
Early Deadline: Mar 30, 2018
Regular Deadline: Apr 20, 2018
Late Deadline: May 15, 2018
Known as the “Writers Festival” since its inception 25 years ago, Austin Film Festival recognizes the importance of narrative at the core of filmmaking. By celebrating the work of storytellers; those committed to crafting intricate worlds, fully-formed characters, and diverse perspectives, AFF bolsters its reputation as a champion for the creator.
AFF Screenplay and Teleplay Competition Award Winners will be awarded alongside our 2017 Festival and Conference Awardees at this year’s Awards Luncheon.
For more information, visit https://austinfilmfestival.com/submit/screenplay-and-teleplay-submissions-2/submit-screenplay-and-teleplay/.
Call for entry posted December 06, 2017