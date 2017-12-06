Austin Film Festival 2018: Screenplay or Teleplay Competition

Austin, Texas

Early Deadline: Mar 30, 2018

Regular Deadline: Apr 20, 2018

Late Deadline: May 15, 2018



Known as the “Writers Festival” since its inception 25 years ago, Austin Film Festival recognizes the importance of narrative at the core of filmmaking. By celebrating the work of storytellers; those committed to crafting intricate worlds, fully-formed characters, and diverse perspectives, AFF bolsters its reputation as a champion for the creator.

AFF Screenplay and Teleplay Competition Award Winners will be awarded alongside our 2017 Festival and Conference Awardees at this year’s Awards Luncheon.

For more information, visit https://austinfilmfestival.com/submit/screenplay-and-teleplay-submissions-2/submit-screenplay-and-teleplay/.

Call for entry posted December 06, 2017