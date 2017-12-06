Austin Film Festival 2018: Film Competition

Austin, Texas

Early Deadline: Mar 30, 2018

Regular Deadline: May 25, 2018

Late Deadline: Jun 29, 2018

Online Extended Deadline: Jul 06, 2018



Known as the “Writers Festival” since its inception 25 years ago, Austin Film Festival recognizes the importance of narrative at the core of filmmaking. By celebrating the work of storytellers; those committed to crafting intricate worlds, fully-formed characters, and diverse perspectives, AFF bolsters its reputation as a champion for the creator.

For more information, visit https://austinfilmfestival.com/submit/film/online/.

Call for entry posted December 06, 2017