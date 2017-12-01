Asian Film Festival of Dallas

Dallas, Texas

Early Deadline: Feb 15, 2018

Regular Deadline: Mar 31, 2018



The Asian Film Festival of Dallas (AFFD) is a nonprofit organization dedicated to celebrating and supporting emerging and established Asian and Asian-American filmmakers and sharing the rich diversity of Asian culture through the medium of cinema. Since its creation in 2002, the annual film festival has grown to become the South’s largest showcase of Asian and Asian American cinema.

Over the last ten years, the festival has provided opportunities for nearly 400 Asian and Asian American filmmakers and doumentarians to share their vision, often providing the only venue for their films to be shown in Dallas. The films have also allowed festival goers a chance to experience other lives and cultures without leaving their seats.

For more information, visit https://filmfreeway.com/affd.

Call for entry posted December 01, 2017