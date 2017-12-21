Archival Footage for Untitled Richard Linklater Film

Houston, Texas

Richard Linklater and team are seeking archival footage for use in an upcoming feature film.

Via Untitled Space Age Movie:

Where were you when we landed on the moon? The Apollo 11 landing is one of the most significant days in human history. For Houstonians, it's a day we'll never forget. The summer of 1969 was an unforgettable chapter in Houston history, and we want to share your memories of that time with the rest of the world.

We are looking for home movies & archival images from Houston in the 1960s. Have a home movie from Astroworld or the Astrodome, or a recording of your little brother with Kitrik? Did someone you know use a Kinescope to record the moon landing? If so, we want to see it and anything else that documents that era!

If selected, your materials may be showcased in an upcoming film about growing up in Houston during the Apollo era from Oscar-nominated director & Houston native Richard Linklater.

We have no style, format, or length requirements, and welcome multiple submissions. If selected, we will help you digitize your materials, and will answer any questions you may have.

There is no wrong material, as long as it's from Houston in the 1960s we want to see it.

Please email us at: Spaceagemovie@gmail.com.

Call for entry posted December 21, 2017