aGLIFF 2018

Austin, Texas

Early Deadline: Feb 28, 2018

Regular Deadline: May 12, 2018

Late Deadline: Jun 02, 2018

Online Extended Deadline: Jun 30, 2018



The Austin Gay and Lesbian International Film Festival (aGLIFF) cultivates the Texas LGBTQI community by enlightening, educating, and entertaining our clients and patrons through programs that enrich the LGBTQI and ally communities while developing LGBTQI awareness.



The festival showcases features and shorts, in addition to mainstream, and avant-garde films. Festival events connect members of the community. Symposia and panels explore current political and social trends; and increasingly the festival serves as a venue for first-time filmmakers. Special shorts programs have focused on the issues faced by LGBTQ+ youth, immigration of LGBTQ+ people, gender identity and expression, adoption, marriage, military service, religion, racial identity, cultural issues, and hate crimes against LGBTQ+-identified people.

For more information, visit https://filmfreeway.com/AustinGLIFF.

Call for entry posted January 25, 2018