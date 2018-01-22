2018 Josiah Media Festival

San Antonio, Texas

Regular Deadline: Jun 01, 2018



Open only to filmmakers 21 years old and younger, the Josiah Media Festival is URBAN-15’s annual nationwide film and media event designed to showcase outstanding works by young film, video, and media artists.

Filmmakers can submit as many films as they choose, but each film must be accompanied with a unique Entry & Release Form. Films can be submitted by mail as high-definition digital files on a thumb drive or Data-DVD – Playable DVDs are not acceptable. Films can also be sent by email via Dropbox, Google Drive, WeTransfer, YouSendIt, etc.

For more information, visit http://www.josiahmediafestival.com/enter-your-film-2/.

Call for entry posted January 22, 2018