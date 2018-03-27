WIFT-Houston Quarterly Meeting

When:

March 27, 2018 2:00 pm – 3:00 pm

Where:

Houston, TX

About the Event:

Women in Film & Television-Houston invites members and the public to its next quarterly meeting. The evening begins with networking at 7:00 pm (cash bar) followed at 7:30 pm by a presentation of the Hurricane Harvey Scholarship recipient in Matchbox 1.

All current (dues paid) WIFT-Houston members will be admitted free of charge but must RSVP to admin@wift-houston.org no later than March 20, 2018 to receive a complimentary ticket. Seating is limited so we encourage members and the public to reserve tickets early. Tickets for the public are $12 and go on sale March 1, at https://matchouston.org.

WIFT-Houston Facebook Page