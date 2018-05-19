Spotlight on North Texas: The City of Dallas

When:

May 19, 2018 10:00 am – 5:00 pm

Where:

Dallas, TX

About the Event:

Did your childhood include weekend matinees at the Arcadia? Did you take your date to the Sunset Theatre? Did you attend movie premieres? Were you an extra in a local movie production? Did your family shoot home movies of your lives in and around the city of Dallas? If so, join the University of North Texas Libraries and the Texas Archive of the Moving Image for the unique opportunity to turn your family histories into community histories!

Bring your home movies and materials related to Dallas motion picture history to Top Ten Records. Trained librarians and archivists from UNT Libraries will scan your print materials onsite and immediately return the originals along with a free digital copy. The Texas Archive of the Moving Image will inspect and collect your film and videos, which will be digitized off-site and returned by mail to the owners at no cost, along with a digital copy.

Click here for more information.