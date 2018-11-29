South Texas Underground Film Festival (STUFF)
When:
November 29, 2018 to December 1, 2018
Where:
Corpus Christi, TX
About the Event:
The South Texas Underground Film Festival is an annual event that celebrates a diverse range of works by independent filmmakers from around the world. STUFF is a non-competitive film festival. The true vision of this festival is to recognize films for their excellence and give filmmakers a platform to share their works with a larger audience.
Click here for festival website.Back to the event calendar