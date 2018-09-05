South Texas International Film Festival (STXIFF)

When:

September 5, 2018 to September 8, 2018

Where:

Edinburg, TX

About the Event:

The South Texas International Film Festival (STXIFF) is an annual event that strives to showcase the work of visionary filmmakers from all over the world. Based in Edinburg, Texas, STXIFF showcases local, regional, and international films that have a unique voice and style. We strive to bring together local filmmakers and artists to help connect the South Texas Film industry with the world.

The City of Edinburg Library & Cultural Arts developed STXIFF in an effort to promote the visual arts and the growing Film industry in the Rio Grande Valley.

Click here for festival website.