San Antonio CineFestival

When:

July 5, 2018 to July 8, 2018

Where:

San Antonio, TX

About the Event:

The Guadalupe Cultural Arts Center is celebrating the 40th Anniversary of the longest running Latino film festival in the country this summer. San Antonio’s original indie film festival will take place July 5-8, 2018, to coincide with the Guadalupe’s Summer Series of events and the historic Guadalupe Theater’s 76th Anniversary.

This year’s celebration of Latino cinema will feature screenings, special appearances, panel discussions, receptions, community events, and a series of workshops and master classes for Texas Latino filmmakers. CineFestival will also include free Family Day screenings, a Youth Program showcasing San Antonio student filmmakers, and a Senior Screening for the area’s elderly film lovers.

Click here for festival website.