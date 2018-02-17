Production Assistant Workshop

When:

February 17, 2018 to February 18, 2018 8:00 am – 4:00 pm

Where:

San Antonio, TX

About the Event:

Southwest Alternate Media Project (SWAMP), in collaboration with the San Antonio Film Commission, is offering a two-day, introductory Production Assistant (P.A.) Workshop in San Antonio, Texas. This certification course teaches the necessary skills for the industry’s entry level position of Production Assistant. You will learn the jargon, terminology, paperwork, etiquette, processes and physical requirements of the job. Taught by active working industry professionals, this workshop will help you develop the skills and flexibility needed to be successful in finding work and building a career.

Texas residents will receive certification by the Texas Film Commission upon completion of the course. Certification also entitles students with Texas Residency to be listed in the Texas Production Directory as a TFC-certified P.A.

Click here to register.