Other Worlds Austin

When:

December 6, 2018 to December 9, 2018

Where:

Austin, TX

About the Event:

Other Worlds Austin is one of the premier SciFi film festivals in the USA, with four years running of sold out screenings, over a dozen World and North American Premieres, and filmmakers from all over the world in attendance. In 2016 we added Horror to the mix with Under Worlds Austin to great acclaim.

Click here for festival website.