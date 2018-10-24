Next International Film Festival of Houston (NIFF Houston)

When:

October 24, 2018 to October 27, 2018

Where:

Houston, TX

About the Event:

Next International Film Festival of Houston (NiffHouston), presented by Next Actor Studio, will hold its 4th edition on October 24 – October 27, 2018. The Festival will have its creative hub at the West University/Rice Village venue of Next Actor Studio with screenings of films at Match Houston, Alamo Drafthouse and Next Actor Screening Room.

In the past three years, Niff Houston was able to put together a great lineup of independent and foreign films and brought together actors, directors and producers from different parts of the world, who stayed back in Houston to enjoy the awards show at the end of the festival.

