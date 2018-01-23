“Lonesome Dove” Traveling Exhibit

When:

January 23, 2018 to March 3, 2018

Where:

Clifton, TX

About the Event:

The Lonesome Dove traveling exhibit features photographs by Bill Wittliff taken during the filming of the classic, made-in-Texas miniseries. Based on Larry McMurtry’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel about two aging Texas Rangers who take a stolen herd from the Rio Grande to Montana, the show first aired on CBS in 1989.

The exhibit features 55 photographs that capture the expansive visuals of the original miniseries and traveling around the state to small town museums.

Click here for more information about the exhibit