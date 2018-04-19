Indie Meme Film Festival

When:

April 19, 2018 to April 22, 2018

Where:

Austin, TX

About the Event:

An award winning festival, organized in the 3rd week of April, IMFF is a 4 day fest celebrating excellent cinema, filmmaker interactions, panels, parties, networking and discussions.

About Indie Meme.Org

A 501c(3) non-profit, Indie Meme.Org's mission is to promote socially relevant independent cinema from South Asia, in an effort to influence social and cultural awareness and consciousness, and encourage and facilitate dialogue.

Click here for festival website.