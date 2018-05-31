Houston Asian American Pacific Islander Film Festival

When:

May 31, 2018 to June 7, 2018

Where:

Houston, TX

About the Event:

The Houston Asian American Pacific Islander Film Festival (HAAPI Film Festival) , started in 2004 by OCA­-Greater Houston, was created to highlight and celebrate thediversity of culture, food, and stories of the AAPI community, to support AAPI artists and filmmakers, and to share the messages, issues, hopes, and dreams of the AAPI experience for the Greater Houston metropolitan area through edutainment.

Click here for festival website.