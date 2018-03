Houston 48 Hour Film Project

When:

June 15, 2018 to June 17, 2018

Where:

Houston, TX

About the Event:

Filmmakers from all over the Houston, TX area will compete to see who can make the best short film in only 48 hours. The winning film will go up against films from around the world at Filmapalooza 2019 for a chance at the grand prize and an opportunity to screen at the Cannes Film Festival 2019 Short Film Corner.

