Grapevine Film Festival (GVFF)

When:

October 5, 2018 to October 6, 2018

Where:

Grapevine, TX

About the Event:

The Grapevine Film Festival takes place in the heart of the cotton belt railroad district on downtown's Main Street, which is lined with world class restaurants, galleries and shops. Grapevine is home to dozens of artiasans' workshops, wineries and art studios. A film festival unlike any other, GVFF is dedicated to bringing filmmakers and their films to this beautiful city as a celebration of artistic spirit.

Click here for festival website.