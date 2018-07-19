Fort Worth Indie Film Showcase

When:

July 19, 2018 to July 22, 2018

Where:

Fort Worth, TX

About the Event:

The Fort Worth Indie Film Showcase goals are to promote collaboration among filmmakers; and to call attention to the quality work produced within the independent film movement. FWIFS provides a platform for filmmakers to showcase and share their work. Attendees have the opportunity to participate in multiple panels scheduled throughout the festival. Aside from the formal screening and panel schedule, there are constant networking opportunities. We love seeing directors, actors, writers, and tech people make new connections.

Click here for festival website.