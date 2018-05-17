Fort Worth Focus! Film Festival

When:

May 17, 2018 to May 19, 2018

Where:

Fort Worth, TX

About the Event:

Fort Worth Foto Fest by Fort Worth Camera is an annual festival of photography that began in 2015. This year, the fest is introducing Fort Worth Focus! Film Festival, featuring local and regional filmmakers. The event will be screened at the Omni IMAX Theater in Fort Worth and offers educational workshops as well as an opportunity for film makers to see their work on the biggest of screens.

Screening of local works will take place on Thursday, May 17. The following Friday & Saturday, 18th &19th will host FREE cine/video workshops from Rode microphones, SmithVictor lighting, Sony and more!

Click here for festival website.