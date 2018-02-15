Film Friendly Texas Workshop

When:

February 15, 2018 9:00 am – 4:00 pm

Where:

San Antonio, TX

About the Event:

Attendance of a Film Friendly Texas workshop by a community representative, who will then go on to serve as the community’s point-of-contact for film inquiries, is one of the three required steps for Film Friendly certification. Most communities will choose a member of their city or county government, Convention and Visitors Bureau, Chamber of Commerce or Economic Development Corporation.

There is a $99 registration fee for the workshop and it is the only charge for participation in the Film Friendly Texas program. The one-day Film Friendly workshop will address topics including:

An overview of the Texas media production industries

Film as a means of Economic Development

How film locations are chosen

What to expect when working with different types of productions

Expediting film inquiries

Use of public property for filming locations

Location agreements, production insurance and neighbor notification documents

How to create effective filming guidelines for your community

Film Friendly Certified community case studies

Click here to register for this workshop!