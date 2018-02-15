Film Friendly Texas Workshop
When:
February 15, 2018 9:00 am – 4:00 pm
Where:
San Antonio, TX
About the Event:
Attendance of a Film Friendly Texas workshop by a community representative, who will then go on to serve as the community’s point-of-contact for film inquiries, is one of the three required steps for Film Friendly certification. Most communities will choose a member of their city or county government, Convention and Visitors Bureau, Chamber of Commerce or Economic Development Corporation.
There is a $99 registration fee for the workshop and it is the only charge for participation in the Film Friendly Texas program. The one-day Film Friendly workshop will address topics including:
- An overview of the Texas media production industries
- Film as a means of Economic Development
- How film locations are chosen
- What to expect when working with different types of productions
- Expediting film inquiries
- Use of public property for filming locations
- Location agreements, production insurance and neighbor notification documents
- How to create effective filming guidelines for your community
- Film Friendly Certified community case studies
