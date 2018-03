DFS Spotlight Luncheon

When:

February 21, 2018 11:30 am – 3:00 pm

Where:

Dallas, TX

About the Event:

The DFS Spotlight Luncheon will honor Brian Schultz with the Stodghill Award. The Stodghill Award celebrates an individual who’s long term efforts in supporting the art of film.

All proceeds go to support DFS’s year-round education and community outreach programs.

Click here for more information & RSVP.