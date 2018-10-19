Cinema Touching Disability Film Festival

When:

October 19, 2018 to October 20, 2018

Where:

Austin, TX

About the Event:

The Coalition of Texans with Disabilities (CTD) is proud to host the Cinema Touching Disability Film Festival and Short Film Competition, celebrating 15 years! This annual event shines a spotlight on films that positively and accurately represent disability. The festival continually serves as a unique and entertaining way of dispelling common misperceptions about disability.

Click here for festival website.