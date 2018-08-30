Capital City Black Film Festival

When:

August 30, 2018 to September 2, 2018

Where:

Austin, TX

About the Event:

The Capital City Black Film Festival attracts a multicultural audience of filmmakers, artists, industry professionals and film lovers from around the world. We invite you to submit your narrative or documentary feature film, short film or music video to be considered for our 2018 program.

CCBFF, now in its 6th year, is back on track to be one of the fastest growing film festivals in the region – and we have you to thank for that! This August, CCBFF expects to present a slate of 80 films on five screens. Join us in this phenomenal season of growth – attendance and filmmaker submissions are growing at a rate of more than 200% each year!

Click here for festival website.