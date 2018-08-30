Babes Fest

When:

August 30, 2018 to September 2, 2018

Where:

Austin, TX

About the Event:

BABES FEST is an independent comedy, music and film festival.

Via BABES FEST:

At the inaugural festival in 2015, we transformed a theatre in Austin, Texas into a one-day warehouse party, featuring 27 women-led acts in comedy, music and film. Shortly thereafter, we produced a series of two panels and network events for women in comedy, film and music in New York City (attended by artists like Jessica Williams and Katja Blichfield). From the hype of these initial events, we’ve partnered with Texas' Bullock Museum on their #femmefilmfridays series and begun an international training program for cultural producers invested in gender equity. We just wrapped up our second annual BABES FEST July of 2017, transforming what was initially a one-day event into three days of comedy, music and film (showcasing 50+ acts, the event saw 1500+ attendees). We believe BABES FEST’s blend of comedy, film and music provides a multi-industry, cross-platform experience for our community—one that allows for unexpected discovery, inspiration and wonderment.

This year's BABES FEST will run from August 30 through September 2, 2018.

Click here for festival website.