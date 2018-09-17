Austin Revolution Film Festival

When:

September 17, 2018 to September 22, 2018

Where:

Austin, TX

About the Event:

ARFF was founded by filmmakers who saw many festivals only programming films with big stars. In response, they built a true celebration of independent voices in the world capital of indie film, with a brand based on selecting great stories, screening films in the coolest venues, creating excellent networking opportunities and keeping filmmakers – the true stars of the show – front and center throughout the fest.

