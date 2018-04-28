Austin Film Festival: Writer’s Day Retreat

When:

April 28, 2018 10:00 am – 6:00 pm

Where:

Austin, TX

About the Event:

Write, Edit, Retreat, Repeat. Take a day with AFF to get back to what you want to do; write.

Hosted by New Republic Studios – venture 30 minutes outside of Austin to enjoy writing in a new space. The studios are just far enough away from the city to forget your problems.

Bring your laptop, favorite pens or typewriter and start working on your next project! Or maybe dust off that one you’ve been avoiding…

Click here for more information & RSVP.